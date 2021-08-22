Matchweek 2 in the 2021-22 Premier League season will see Arsenal take on an in-form Chelsea. Having already lost their opening fixture against Brentford, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta will be under tremendous pressure to deliver against a Chelsea side which can feature striker Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea, on the other hand, will look to collect three crucial away points after a comprehensive 3-0 victory versus Crystal Palace in their season opener. Marcos Alonso scored an epic free-kick, while Christian Pulisic and Trevor Chalobah also chipped in with goals in the 40th and 58th minutes respectively.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match be played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match be played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played on Sunday, August 22.

What time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match begin?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will begin at 21:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be broadcasted live on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be live streamed on Disney Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)