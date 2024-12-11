Pep Guardiola said he would not "take another club" after ending his stint as Manchester City manager, although he left open the possibility of coaching a national team. Shortly after signing a contract extension in November, Guardiola gave an interview in Manchester to visiting Spanish celebrity chef Dani Garcia, who posted the conversation on his YouTube channel. "I feel this is enough. I'm going to stop. I'm not going to take another team," Guardiola said. "I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I'm not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

"I wouldn't have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the training and so on. No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that's different.

"I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can't. I think stopping would do me good."

Guardiola has previously expressed an interest in coaching at international level later in his career.

"That's different. It's not (training) every day, (playing) every three days," he said. "To rest, to see what we have done, what we can do better, because day-to-day we don't have much time to rest."

In a conversation that included his taste in food and his philosophy of life, Guardiola told Garcia that from the start of the career he had looked to one day having time to study French, play golf and learn to cook.

"To stop would do me good."

