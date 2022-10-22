Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in 2022-23 Premier League on Saturday at the City Ground. Liverpool enter this game on the back of two consecutive wins in the league. They defeated Manchester City 1-0 before beating West Ham by an equal margin. The Reds hold the 7th spot in the table with 16 points in their kitty after playing 10 games. On the the other hand, Nottingham Forest, who have won only one of the 11 matches played so far, are at the bottom spot in the table.

When will Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at City Ground, Nottinghamshire.

What time Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match will begin at 5 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)