Liverpool will take on Newcastle United on Saturday in an away fixture at St. James' Park. Liverpool have 79 points in 33 games and will look to bag the three crucial points with an eye on the title race. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have 43 points in 34 games and aim to jump up in the points table. All eyes will again be on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to help Liverpool get over the finishing line.

When will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Saturday, April 30.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool League match will be played at St. James' Park.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

