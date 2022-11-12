Newcastle will be going up against Chelsea in their next Premier League clash, at St James Park on Saturday. Newcastle will be coming to this clash after registering a 4-1 victory over Southampton, in their previous clash. On the other hand, Chelsea faced a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal. Currently, Newcastle sit third on the points table, with a total of seven wins out of 14 games, while Chelsea are at the seventh position with six wins out of 13. It is going to be interesting whether Newcastle will be able to maintain their winning streak.

When will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at St. James Park, Newcastle.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)