With the Premier League's fourth gameweek set to begin, fans will be eagerly waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut at Old Trafford against Newcastle United, on Saturday. Ahead of the fixture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle. The Portugal captain returned to United in a shock transfer just before the transfer deadline. He left the English outfit in 2009, to join Real Madrid. After Real Madrid, he joined Juventus, whom he departed after pre-season this year.

Where will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match will be played on September 11.

What time will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)