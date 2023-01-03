Manchester United host Bournemouth in a Premier League game at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils currenly hold the fourth spot in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth are at the 15th spot. Both the sides have played 10 games against each other in the top-flight English league so far with Manchester United winning seven of them and losing two. The remaining one game ended in a draw. The Red Devils have hosted Bournemouth a total of nine times across competitions and won eight of them with the remaining match resulting in a 1-1 draw.

When will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, January 4.

Where will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

