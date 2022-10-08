Erling Haaland will no doubt be in focus as Manchester City take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. With three back-to-back home hat-tricks in the league, the Etihad Stadium will be watching in anticipation if the Norwegian striker can make it four trebles on the trot. With a win, City can go top of the table, with current leaders Arsenal set to host Liverpool on Sunday. For Southampton, the challenges are completely different, as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone. Currently 16th in the league, Ralph Hassenhuttl's side will look to put on a strong show and come away with at least a point against Pep Guardiola's team, who are high on confidence after their 6-3 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

When will the Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 08.

Where will the Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

