Manchester City vs Liverpool Highlights, Premier League: Jesus, Sane Brace Help City Thrash Liverpool 5-0

Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Liverpool. © AFP

Manchester City went provisionally top of the Premier League table after thrashing Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Liverpool went into the match in second place and were coming at the back of inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Arsenal. However, Liverpool were at the receiving end of a Manchester City and were blown away by a brace each from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane with Sergio Aguero also getting on the scoresheet. The turning point in the match came when Sadio Mane was shown a direct red for a reckless high boot on City keeper Ederson. (SCORES)

18:58 IST: Full-time whistle!! A horrendous day for Klopp and his men. City were just too handle but did the Mane card make all the difference, perhaps not.

18:55 IST: GOAALLLLLL!! Sane gets his second to cap off a memorable day for him and Manchester City. It was sumptuous strike from outside the box.

18:42 IST: GOOAAALLLL!! Leroy Sane comes off the bench to score City's fourth. What a turnaround for Liverpool who had defeated Arsenal 4-0 in their previous game.

18:37 IST: Liverpool can't get out of their own half at the moment.

18:32 IST: Another corner for City!

18:23 IST: City completely dominating play here. This could get embarrassing for Liverpool if they are not careful.

18:17 IST: GOAALLL!! Jesus gets his second and City's third. Unselfish play from Aguero. City are running away with this now.

18:16 IST: Leroy Sane is getting ready to come on for Manchester City.

18:10 IST: The second half is underway! One change for Liverpool. Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Salah. who arguably was Liverpool's best player in the first half.

17:54 IST: Halftime whistle goes!! Man City in complete control.

City move into a commanding position against a Liverpool side hampered by Sadio Mane's dismissal #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/mcKNuEFkjG — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2017

17:52 IST: GOAALLLL!! Jesus doubles Man City's lead with a thumping header in first-half stoppage time. No flag this time.

17:48 IST: Jesus gets the ball in the back of the net but sadly for the Brazilian, the off-side flag is raised.

17:46 IST: Ederson is being stretchered off the field. Claudio Bravo comes on.

17:37 IST: Red card for Mane! Things going from bad to worse for Liverpool. High boot from Mane and referee John Moss had no hesitation in taking the red card out.

37: Sadio Mané receives a straight red card. The Reds are down to 10 men.



[1-0] #LFC pic.twitter.com/oS6itrBX5k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 9, 2017

17:31 IST: Salah misses a golden chance to draw Liverpool level but he fails to beat Ederson in a one-on-one situation.

17:28 IST: Fernandinho chops Mane to the ground at the edge of the box and gets a yellow card for his efforts

17:25 IST: GOAALL (24th minute) !! Sergio Aguero round off Mignolet to slot into an open net but what a through ball from De Bruyne. Sheer class!!

17:22 IST: Salah again gets into a good position but fails to find the telling ball. 21 minutes up and nothing to separate the two teams

17:20 IST: Yellow card for Alexander-Arnold! The young defender came under heavy pressure from De Bruyne.

17:16 IST: Excellent pass from Henderson across the City goal but his teammate fails to get the a proper connection.

17:15 IST: Here comes Salah again but Stones stands firm.

17:11 IST: So far, Salah has posed the biggest danger for Man City. Otamendi looks all at sea against the Egyptian.

17:08 IST: Man City on the break! But De Bruyne's shot from outside the box lacks the sting to beat Mignolet.

17:07 IST: Moreno's free-kick is straight into the wall.

17:06 IST: Poor defending from Otamendi. First he failed to get the ball clear with a header and then cleaned up Salah with a cynical tackle near the edge of the box.

17:04 IST: Free-kick for City! Clearly Walker coaxed the referee into giving that. But nothing comes off it as De Bruyne's free-kick misses his target.

17:02 IST: Liverpool win the first corner of the match. Some good build up play from Salah but Moreno's left-footed shot was blocked.

17:00 IST: Here we go!! Man City get the match underway.

16:51 IST: Hers's how the two teams line-up!

16:48 IST: Both teams are level on points after three matches but Liverpool have a better goal difference.

16:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the big showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad to face Manchester City this weekend over his fitness but manager Jurgen Klopp said the Brazilian did nothing "unforgivable" during Barcelona's pursuit of him.

Coutinho has not yet played for Liverpool this season, with the club citing a back injury, but he joined up with his national side for World Cup qualifiers and made two substitute appearances against Ecuador and Colombia, scoring against the former.

Meanwhile, City captain Vincent Kompany will miss his side's showdown with Liverpool due to a calf injury. The centre-back, who has a long history of calf problems, sustained the injury after completing the 90 minutes of Belgium's 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying last week.