Premier League defending champions Manchester City will host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's City are at the second spot in the Premier League behind table-toppers Arsenal. On the other hand, Brighton are placed at the 8th spot and the side are winless in their last four matches. City cannot afford to drop more points after stumbling to a 0-1 loss against Liverpool last week.

When will Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium

What time Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

