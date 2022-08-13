Defending champions Manchester City will be hosting Bournemouth in their second game of the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Pep Guardiola's men registered a 2-0 win over West Ham United in their opening match, courtesy Erling Haaland's double strike. While the Norwegian striker scored the first one via penalty, the second one saw him scoring an impressive field goal. "He is an exceptional player," said Guardiola ahead of Bournemouth's trip to the Etihad on Saturday as quoted by AFP. "It is not necessary to tell you, everybody knows it, but we are just a few times together. He is an incredible competitor, and he wants to win."

On the other hand, Bournemouth too raced to a 2-0 win in their opening match. The newly-promoted side defeated Aston Villa with the help of goals scored by Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore. However, Saturday will altogether be a different challenge for the Scott Parker-managed side.

