Manchester City take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in their last match of the 2021-22 Premier League season, knowing that a win will see them defend their title. They are currently a point above Liverpool and if Jurgen Klopp's team win their match against Wolves, which will be played concurrently, even a draw would see City slip to a second place finish. It is the culmination of a thrilling title race, which has seen Liverpool relentlessly chase down City after the reigning champions held a 14-point lead in January. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the high-stakes denouement will pile pressure on his players, who drew 2-2 at West Ham in their previous game after Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty that would have left them needing only one point against Villa. Villa manger and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will look to spoil the party for City and help his former team win a record-equalling 20th title.

When will the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will take place on Friday, May 13.

Where will the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST,

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

Promoted

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)