After a morale-boosting victory over Manchester City in the Premier League, Liverpool look to march on by defeating West Ham United in their next league showdown. The Reds haven't been in the best of form entire season but the stunning triumph over the Cityzens could prove to be the turning point in their fortunes. Be it attack or defence, Liverpool have struggled to replicate their form from the last couple of seasons. But, Mohamed Salah was once again among goals while the defence also kept a clean sheet in the last match. West Ham, on the other hand, are loitering at 13th spot in the points table and need a run of wins if they are to keep European qualification hopes alive.

Where willLiverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What timeLiverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match will begin at 12:00 AM.

Which channels will broadcastLiverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where willLiverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

