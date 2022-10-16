Defending Premier League champions Manchester City face Liverpool, the runners-up from last season, in the top-flight English league on Sunday. While only one point eventually made the difference on the position of the two sides in the table last season, the ongoing season has been a contrasting one for the Reds. The Jurgen Klopp's men are stuggling this season. They are currently placed at the 11th spot in the Premier League table with 10 points. They have won only two out of the eight matches played so far.

On the other hand, the Citizens hold the second spot in the table with 23 points from 9 games. They have won 7 and drew 2.

When will Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.