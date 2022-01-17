Rafael Benitez might have been sacked by Premier League club Everton, but the red half of Merseyside still remembers him fondly. Liverpool fans were seen singing his name during the side's Premier League match against Brentford on Sunday after the news of his sacking became public. Benitez was in charge of Liverpool for 7 seasons from 2004 to 2010 and took them to the UEFA Champions League title in 2004-05.

Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club. Benitez was an unpopular appointment in June last year after his long spell with Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool. The Spaniard paid the price for a dismal run of nine defeats in Everton's last 13 league matches, culminating in a 2-1 loss at lowly Norwich on Saturday.

Here are some videos posted on Twitter of Liverpool fans singing Rafa Benitez's name:

"Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager," a club statement said. "Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course," it added.

Former Everton forward Wayne Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.

Rooney is a boyhood Everton fan who had two spells at the club as a player either side of his successful time at Manchester United.

He has kept Derby competitive in the Championship despite dealing with a pair of points deductions and the club's descent in administration.

Rooney's former Everton team-mate Frank Lampard, sacked by Chelsea last year, is another contender for the job.

Brighton boss Graham Potter and Paulo Fonseca, whose last job was with Roma, could also be in the running.

Under Benitez, Everton earned just 19 points in 19 league matches, their lowest tally at the halfway stage of a season since 2005-06.

Everton fans had made clear their desire for Benitez to be axed during the limp loss at Norwich.

They chanted for his dismissal and held up a banner reading 'Benitez get out of our club', while one supporter invaded the pitch in an attempt to confront the former Real Madrid boss.

(With AFP inputs)