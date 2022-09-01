Manchester United travel east to the Midlands to face Leicester City in the Premier League. With two wins from their last two outings, Manchester United look to climb into the top half of the table with a win against the bottom-placed Foxes, who are winless after four rounds of fixtures. A win for United will take them above fifth placed Liverpool. The Red Devils announced the signing of Brazilian winger Antony, who is likely to sit out the game.

When will the Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Friday, September 1.

Where will the Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at the King Power stadium.

What time will the Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)