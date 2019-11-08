Leicester City vs Arsenal: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Arsenal will look to bounce back to winning ways after winless in their last four matches in all competitions as they take on red-hot Leicester City in a battle for the top four places. Leicester City are in red hot form and are currently in third place. They have, in contrast to Arsenal, won all of their last four matches. Their winning streak includes a 9-0 thrashing of Southampton away as well as a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. Arsenal fell from the top four to fifth, and they sit six points adrift of Leicester and Chelsea, who are only separated by goal difference. Arsenal's last Premier League match was a 1-1 draw at home against Wolves FC. Unai Emery's men will again be banking on the team's top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide the firepower up front as they also have several defensive frailties to address.

When is the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on November 2, 2019.

Where will the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at Villa Park.

What time does the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Leicester City vs Arsenal Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)