Chelsea on Sunday were on the receiving end of a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of Leeds at Elland Road. While the London side started the match well, things went downhill for them after a howler from goalkeeper Eduard Mendy handed Leeds the opening goal on a platter. While receiving a back pass in the 33rd minute, Mendy was put under pressure by Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Mendy tried to sell him a dummy as the American closed him down, but Aaronson was able to nick the ball away from the Chelsea 'keeper before putting the ball into an empty net.

Watch: Eduard Mendy's howler against Leeds

Chelsea barely had any time to recover before Rodrigo headed in from a Jack Harrison free-kick to give Leeds a two-goal advantage in the 37th minute.

Harrison completed the rout in the second half as he converted from close range off Rodrigo's touch across the goal.

Adding to Chelsea's misery, their Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second booking after tripping Joe Gelhardt in the 84th minute.

It was Leeds's first win over Chelsea since 2002 and their biggest against their old rivals since 1995.

Unbeaten after three games, Leeds sit third in the table as boss Jesse Marsch builds on the momentum established during the club's successful fight to avoid relegation last season.

In contrast, Chelsea find themselves in the unusual position of sitting below their less glamorous west London neighbours Fulham and Brentford in the table.

Thomas Tuchel's side have taken four points from their first three games and the German will be concerned at the way his expensively rebuilt team faded after Mendy's howler.