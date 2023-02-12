Leeds United will be going up against Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League match on Sunday at the Elland Road stadium. So far, Manchester United have won 13 out of their 22 matches and have taken the third spot on the points table. On the other hand, Leeds have won only four matches out of 21 are standing at the 17th place. Notable, Leeds lost 4-2 against Manchester United in their Premier League match last season. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other.

When will the Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, February 12.

Where will the Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Elland Road Stadium.

What time will the Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Leeds United vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

