Leeds United and Everton will be going up against each other in their Premier League 2022-23 clash on Wednesday at Elland Road, Leeds. In four matches so far, Leeds United had a decent outing with two victories, one draw and one loss. On the other hand, Everton are yet to open their winning tally as they have lost two matches and other two went for a draw. Currently, Leeds are standing at the fifth place on the points table while Everton are on the 18th spot. It will be interesting to see whether Everton will be able to get their first win of the tournament or not.

When will the Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match be played?

Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, August 31 (IST).

Where will the Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match will be played at the Elland Road.

What time will the Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match start?

The Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match?

The Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Leeds United and Everton, Premier League?

The Leeds United and Everton, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)