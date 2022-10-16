Premier League leaders Arsenal face a trip to struggling Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Arsenal sit a point above high-scroring Manchester City, who are away at Liverpool later in the day. A win would for Arsenal would take them four points ahead of City's blockbuster clash with struggling Liverpool. Leeds, on the other hand, winless in their last five league games, and were beaten away at Crystal Palace last time out. A win could really boost their morale, and take them upto 10th in the tables.

When will Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at Elland Road.

What time Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Promoted

Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)