Chelsea escaped with all three points from their Premier League clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with midfielder Jorginho scoring the winner in stoppage time from the penalty spot. In a thrilling encounter in London, Chelsea fell behind to a Raphinha penalty in the 28th minute, before Mason Mount equalised three minutes before half-time. A quarter hour into the second half, Chelsea were awarded a penalty, which Jorginho stepped up to convert, giving them a 2-1 lead. Leeds, however, fought back and Joe Gelhardt netted the equaliser for the visitors in the 83rd minute.

Just when the Marcelo Bielsa-coached side seemed to have sealed a vital away point, Chelsea were awarded another penalty, this time deep into second half stoppage time.

Jorginho held his nerves and converted the spot kick to seal a 3-2 victory for Chelsea, keeping the European champions just two points and as many places behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

Watch the video of Jorginho's winning penalty here:

Jorginho with the winning goal to make it 3-2!!! #CHELEE pic.twitter.com/SxsgkzKGGK — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 11, 2021

Earlier, Manchester City stayed on top on the Premier League table with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves at home.

City dominated the game but struggled to find the back of the net against a stubborn Wolves defence.

The visitors went down to 10 men after forward Raul Jimenez was sent off just before half-time.

City then won a penalty midway through the second half, which Raheem Sterling converted to give his side victory.

Liverpool remained one point behind City with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, who are now managed by Reds legend Steven Gerrard.