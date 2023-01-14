Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park in a Premier League match between the sides on Saturday. Southampton are at the bottom spot in the league table and must be eyeing for a better show from themselves against Everton. It is worth noting that Southampton have not won any of their last 17 away games against Everton in Premier League. Talking about Everton, they have 18 points from 15 matches after winning only 3 matches this season.

When will the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, January 14.

Where will the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played at Goodison Park.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match start?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels wil broadcast the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match?

The Everton vs Southampton, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Virat Kohli Gets To 45th ODI Ton