Liverpool will look for their third win of the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season when they square off against Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park. Liverpool will enter the contest coming off a 2-1 victory against Newcastle United earlier this week. On the other hand, Everton had played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Tuesday. Liverpool are currently at the sixth spot in the standings with 8 points, 7-points behind table-toppers Arsenal while Everton are at the 17th spot with 3 points.

It is important to mention that the opening two weeks (first 15 games) have witnessed huge following in India. The riveting fixtures to kick the new season off have translated to a direct impact on viewership with Star Sports, India's Home of Sports, registering a 95 per cent increase in the reach for the first two weeks as compared to the previous season. Manchester United's opening fixture against Brighton was the highest-rated game of the week followed by Manchester City's away visit to West Ham.

When will the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Goodison Park.

What time will the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)