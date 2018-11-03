English Premier League 2018 Live Score, Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Updates: Manchester United Trail As Wilson Scores Early For Bournemouth

Bournemouth host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday after the Jose Mourinho-managed club defeated Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City into second with a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley. Arsenal's 11-game winning run was finally ended, though, as two Luka Milivojevic penalties earned Crystal Palace a much-needed point in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. Sunday's action on the field was overshadowed by the ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash on Saturday evening that is feared to have killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. A minute's reflection both in honour of Remembrance Sunday and the crash was held before kick-off at all three matches. (LIVE SCORES)

18:19 IST: Poor performance from Manchester United so far, giving away the ball cheaply. Too many times! It's looking to easy for Bournemouth, no challenge for them.

18:17 IST: Foul on Ashley Young, by Callum Wilson. He made a hefty tackle there, unnecessary! After first 17 minutes, Bournemouth hold on to their 1-0 lead.

18:16 IST: Free-kick for Bournemouth, Ryan Fraser curls the ball inside the box, but it will go straight into the gloves of David De Gea.

18:15 IST: Bournemouth continue to pile pressure on the visitors, Man Utd playing on the defense.

18:13: IST: GOAL! Callum Wilson scores from a low-cross to give Bournemouth lead against Man Utd. It has been coming.

18:09 IST: Corner! Ryan Fraser delivers for Bournemouth, cleared away with Ashley Young. Fred gets the ball away on the right flank but the cherries do well to keep the danger out.

18:06 IST: Off-side Juan Mata! Paul Pogba played a cheeky lob to find Mata on the left flank, but he has failed to time his run to perfection.

18:06 IST: SAVE! David De Gea makes the first save of the match in the fourth minute. Early scare for the visitors

18:03 IST: Early spark from Bournemouth, looking to cross the ball from the right flank. Taking control of the ball, the home side are looking full of confidence.

18:00 IST: KICK-OFF! We are underway from the Vitality stadium. Bournemouth are playing in red and black while Manchester United are in white.

17:58 IST: Both the clubs are wearing the Poppy Lapel -- an official symbol of remembrance worn during the two weeks before 11 November, having been adopted in 1921. The Royal Canadian Legion, which has trademarked the image, suggests that poppies be worn on the left lapel, or as near the heart as possible.

17:55 IST: Romelu Lukaku picked up niggle during the training and hence he misses out tonight, reckons Jose Mourinho.

17:45 IST: Jose Mourinho's team are warming up at the crucial clash at the Vitality Stadium. They will be looking to bag all three points from this away fixture.

The lads being put through their paces ahead of kick-off #MUFC #BOUMUN

17:40 IST: Here is how AFC Bournemouth have lined up:

TEAM NEWS



Your #afcb line-up named by Eddie Howe for our @premierleague game against Manchester United at Vitality Stadium!



Stanislas starts

Brooks up top with Wilson

Francis skipper



TEAM NEWS

Your #afcb line-up named by Eddie Howe for our @premierleague game against Manchester United at Vitality Stadium!

Stanislas starts

Brooks up top with Wilson

Francis skipper

17:35 IST: Alexis Sanchez returns to the playing XI for Manchester United. Matic, Fred and Pogba will be in the midfield, with Young, Lindelof, Smalling and Shaw -- the back four.

17:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester United.

There was an even more poignant scene at Old Trafford as the 12 Thai boys rescued from an underground cave in July were in attendance and given a rousing reception by supporters. United's fifth defeat of the season to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday had put Mourinho's position in peril once more. But he got the slice of luck he needed when Paul Pogba's penalty was saved by England number one Jordan Pickford, but rolled kindly back into the Frenchman's path to slot home the opener.

The United fans still weren't happy with Pogba, though, as he received jeers for his laboured run-up to the spot-kick. Pogba made some amends as it was from his pass Anthony Martial curled home a fine second four minutes into the second half. However, another sloppy pass from Pogba helped get Everton back in the game as Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot after Chris Smalling chopped down Richarlison.