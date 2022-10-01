Crystal Palace host Chelsea at the Selhurst Park Stadium, London on Saturday in Premier League 2022-23 season. While the Blues occupy the 7th spot with 10 points in the Premier League table, Crystal Palace are at the 16th spot with 6 points to their credit. Crystal Palace had last defeated Chelsea in a Premier League game in October 2017. Since then both the sides have played 9 games in the top-flight English league and Chelsea have won all of them.

When will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium, London.

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

Promoted

The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcast)