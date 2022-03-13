Bollwyood superstar Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador the Premier League and an avid Arsenal fan but the actor, in a freewheeling chat with NDTV, said that he "considered divorcing Arsenal" following the club's performances in recent times. Arsenal won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season but have seen a downturn in results ever since. Last season saw a new low for the north London club after they finished eighth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for any of the European competitions.

Like many Arsenal fans, Ranveer Singh told NDTV he "felt deflated" after Arsenal's poor showing in recent years.

"Year after year, there is just something to come and hit you in the gut. There are several instances that I felt so deflated. I was so shattered at one point that I even considered divorcing Arsenal until my loyalty came in the way," Ranveer Singh said.

"Once you pick a football club, it's like marriage, you only do it once. You don't ever think you are going to change or jump ship. But it did cross my mind. That's how low I got at one point about Arsenal football club and their fortunes in the Premier League."

Ranveer Singh, though, is happy with how the club has bounced back after last season's poor showing. Arsenal are currently placed fifth in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Arsenal, however, have four games in hand over their Manchester rivals and are in pole position to finish fourth this season -- the last Champions League spot for Premier League clubs.

"It's been a good season and I think the prospects of Arsenal achieving top four is on," said the actor, who is currently in the United Kingdom.

Ranveer Singh spoke about his role as Premier League's brand ambassador in India.

"One of the best aspects about this is the cross pollination of activity. It is really is a way of exchanging culture and popularising the sport of football."

"The ISL and the Premier League work together to build, expand and promote football in India. I think in the next 20 years, you will start seeing more and more individual players, perhaps, coming out of India and playing in the English Premier League."

Promoted

Ranveer Singh also weighed in on the GOAT debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. So, who, according to Ranveer, is the greatest between the two?

"I don't think there is anything to choose between them. There is no 1 greatest of all time (GOAT). There is always the GOAT conversation and these two are in the conversation and I think it's a huge privilege for me and this entire generation to have witnessed their entire career from the very start."