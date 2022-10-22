Chelsea will host Manchester United in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are entering this contest on the back of a goalless draw against Brentford while Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Chelsea have not beaten Manchester United in their last 9 Premier League matches. The last four matches have ended as draws. Chelsea can take pride in being undefeated at home in the ongoing Premier League and they have won three consecutive matches at Stamford Bridge.

When will Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)