Chelsea will kick-start their Premier League 2023-24 campaign with a match against Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, London. Interestingly, last six games between both the teams have ended in a draw, out of which, four games were held in 0-0 draw. This is just the second time that Chelsea and Liverpool are going up against each other in their campaign opener of Premier League. Earlier, they met each other in 2003-04 season, where Chelsea defeated The Reds 2-1 at Anfield.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 13.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)