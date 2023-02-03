Buoyed by the arrival of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea take on Fulham, hoping to get their Premier League campaign back on track, at Stamford Bridge. The World Cup-winner Fernandez could make his debut after completing a 121 million pounds move from Benfica on deadline day. Mykhailo Mudryk is also in line for his first start since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a blockbuster January transfer window. The clock is ticking for Chelsea manager Graham Potter to turn unprecedented spending into results. Fulham, on the other hand, are two points ahead of their West London rivals, and could go as high as sixth by the end of the gameweek, if they win.

When will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February 4.

Where will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

