Cristiano Ronaldo was all praise for former Manchester United assistant manager Michael Carrick, who took over as caretaker manager of the club for three games after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last month. Carrick on Thursday announced his departure from the club following a 3-2 home win over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Taking to social media, Ronaldo said that it was a pleasure for him to work under Carrick, having already played with the former midfielder during his first stint with the club.

"Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become a great coach as well. Nothing is impossible for this guy. Personally, I'm proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench," Cristiano Ronaldo captioned a photo alongside Carrick.

Ronaldo struck twice on Thursday as United registered a much-needed win against the Gunners. The Portuguese forward is now United's top-scorer so far this season with 12 goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

With this win, Manchester United moved three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United, and will now face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, which will be Rangnick's first game at the dugout.