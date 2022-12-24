Brentford take on Tottenham in their next Premier League clash, at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday. This will the mark the first Premier League match after the FIFA World Cup 2022 break. So far, Tottenham have registered 9 wins out of their 15 matches while Brentford have won only four matches. In their previous match, Tottenham defeated Leeds United 4-3. On the other hand, Brentford had defeated Manchester City 2-1.

When will the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played on Monday, December 26.

Where will the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

What time will the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match start?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

