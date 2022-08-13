After being stunned by Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening matchday of the new Premier League season, Manchester United will now look to regroup as they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. United were beaten 1-2 at home by Brighton last week in Erik ten Hag's first official game since taking over as the manager of the club in the summer. Brentford, on the other hand, rescued a point after pegging back Leicester City at King Power Stadium last week. Leicester were leading 2-0 at one point before Brentford scored twice late in the second half.

When will the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 13.

Where will the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium.

What time will the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)