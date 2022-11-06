Aston Villa host Manchester United at the Villa Park in the Premier League game between the sides on Sunday. Aston Villa hold the 17th spot in the table with 12 points after playing 13 games in the ongoing season. They have won three, drew as many and lost seven matches so far. On the other hand, the Red Devils are at the fifth spot in the table with 23 points from 12 games. They have won seven, drew two and lost three matches so far.

Aston Villa come into this game on the back of a 0-4 loss to Newcastle, while Man United defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 in the group stage clash of Europa League.

When will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, Novemeber 6.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Villa Park.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)