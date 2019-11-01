Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Liverpool resume their Premier League title charge at Aston Villa on Saturday with Jurgen Klopp hoping to avoid a repeat of the defensive mayhem that nearly wrecked their dramatic League Cup win against Arsenal . Klopp played a reserve side for the fourth round tie on Wednesday, featuring a number of emerging stars, and saw them advance via a penalty shoot-out having twice overcome two-goal deficits to draw 5-5 in 90 minutes. Liverpool conceded as many goals in one cup game as they have all season at Anfield in the Premier League so, while it was a memorable evening, Klopp will be banking on his regular defence returning to their miserly ways at Villa Park. Klopp's system is based on defending from the front and launching a devastating press whenever the opposition are in possession. It is an approach that carried Liverpool to Champions League glory last season and has put them in pole position to win the title this term. Klopp's high-tempo game-plan also makes the most of the abilities of Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

When is the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on November 2, 2019.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Villa Park.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)