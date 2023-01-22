Arsenal will take on Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League match, at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners have won five of their last seven home Premier League games against the Red Devils, winning 3-1 at the Emirates last season. So far, Arsenal have won 15 out of their 18 matches in the tournament and sitting at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Manchester United are at the fourth spot with a total of 12 victories. This is the third time when Arsenal are hosting Manchester United in a Premier League match, being the table toppers.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, January 22.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

