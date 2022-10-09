Arsenal will be hosting Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal are currently at the second spot in the standings, 2 points behind table-toppers Manchester City while Liverpool are at the 10th spot with 10 points from seven games. The Gunners have been in fine form this season as they have won seven out of their eight matches in the Premier League. On the other hand, Liverpool have found the going tough and they need to rekindle the magic if they want to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top four.

When will Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where will Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.