Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League, Live Streaming: Arsenal will be taking on Liverpool in their next Premier League match on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal will be without William Saliba after his red card in last weekend's shock defeat at Bournemouth. Playing under the coaching of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch a victory. Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are all in a race against time to be fit for the clash.

Facing in-form Liverpool without so many stars is a daunting task, but Arteta is adamant his players will rise to the challenge. "This is the game. Obviously we didn't want to be in this situation but we are lucky to have the squad we have. Don't feel sorry for ourselves," Arteta said. Third-placed Arsenal are four points behind Liverpool after losing ground on Arne Slot's men last weekend.

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 27.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)