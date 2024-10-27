Story ProgressBack to home
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Bukayo Saka Scores; Arsenal Lead 1-0 Against Liverpool
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Bukayo Saka scores as Arsenal lead 1-0 against Liverpool in the first half in a high-octane Premier League clash on Sunday.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 LIVE Updates© AFP
Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League 2024-25: Bukayo Saka scores as Arsenal lead 1-0 against Liverpool in the first half in a high-octane Premier League clash on Sunday. Injury-hit Arsenal have little room for error against The Reds, who aim to reclaim the top spot in the table with a win. On the other hand, Liverpool, with 11 wins from 12 matches in all competitions, are flying under their new manager but victory against Arsenal would be the clearest statement yet that they are genuine title contenders.
Here are the Live Updates of Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool -
- 22:08 (IST)
- 21:45 (IST)Premier League LIVE: West Ham stun Man UnitedManchester United suffered another damaging defeat for manager Erik ten Hag as Jarrod Bowen's penalty in stoppage time gave West Ham a 2-1 win on Sunday. United slip to 14th in the Premier League table, having won just three of their opening nine games.
- 21:30 (IST)Premier League LIVE: Change in fortunesArsenal were tipped to push Manchester City all the way again this season after twice coming so close to a first Premier League title since 2003/04. But it is Liverpool who lead the way after a near flawless start to Arne Slot's reign. The Gunners shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last week leaves them four points behind the Reds and three adrift of second-placed City.
- 21:28 (IST)
