Leaving the results of the five-match T20I series against England behind, the Indian cricket team has its eyes set on the three-match ODI assignment, which also marks the return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the national team. The duo's arrival is bound to give the unit a much-needed boost after a humiliating series loss in the T20I fixtures. While India will have nothing but a perfect 3-0 scoreline in mind, the series will also see the duo of Kohli and Rohit chasing an all-time ODI record.

With the current England tour arguably being the last of their careers, Kohli and Rohit have a few more milestones to add to their resumes. Against England, the Indian batter to have scored the highest number of runs is Rahul Dravid, who accumulated 648 runs in 20 innings at an average of 38.11.

Following him is the great Sachin Tendulkar, with 639 runs in 17 matches at an average of 39.93. Former India captain MS Dhoni completes the top three with a total of 613 runs in 18 innings at an average of 40.86.

Virat Kohli, currently placed fourth on the list, has 581 runs in 16 matches at an average of 38.73. With India scheduled to play three matches against England in the series, Kohli has a realistic chance of going past Dravid on the list to make the No. 1 spot his own.

Top-Scoring Indians Against England In ODIs:

1. Rahul Dravid: 20 Matches, 20 Innings, 648 Runs, HS: 92*, Average: 38.11 (0 x 100s, 7 x 50s)

2. Sachin Tendulkar: 17 Matches, 17 Innings, 639 Runs, HS: 105*, Average: 39.93 (1 x 100, 4 x 50s)

3. MS Dhoni: 21 Matches, 18 Innings, 613 Runs, HS: 78*, Average: 40.86 (0 x 100s, 5 x 50s)

4. Virat Kohli: 16 Matches, 16 Innings, 581 Runs, HS: 107, Average: 38.73 (1 x 100, 4 x 50s)

5. Sourav Ganguly: 16 Matches, 16 Innings, 565 Runs, HS: 90, Average: 35.31 (0 x 100s, 5 x 50s)

6. Yuvraj Singh: 14 Matches, 14 Innings, 498 Runs, HS: 72, Average: 41.50 (0 x 100s, 4 x 50s)

7. Rohit Sharma: 10 Matches, 10 Innings, 410 Runs, HS: 137*, Average: 58.57 (2 x 100s, 2 x 50s)

Rohit is currently placed seventh on the list, with 410 runs in 10 innings to his name. Of all the players on the list, Rohit has the best average, at 58.57. Although Dravid is quite far ahead of him on the list, if there is a player who can go on to bridge this sort of gap in this series, it is Rohit.

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