Cricket fans around the world were left stunned after reports of Rohit Sharma's international retirement began circulating on Thursday. During the second ODI against England in Cardiff, which India lost by four wickets, Rohit once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat, scoring just 26 runs. However, a report by The Indian Express claimed that the third and final ODI between the two teams at the iconic Lord's on Sunday could be Rohit's last match for India.

Rohit, who has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, had reportedly set his sights on playing the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the report stated that the selection committee had informed him that he was no longer part of their plans for the tournament.

While the reports left fans heartbroken, several subtle moments during the second ODI against England fuelled speculation about Rohit's possible farewell. One picture, in particular, went viral on social media, showing a visibly dejected Virat Kohli seated between Rohit and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

So just like Aswin in Australia with Virat Kohli then disappointed look of VK similarly before 1 match of Rohit Sharma retirement Vk siting with Ro and looking disappointed

So it's 100 confirmed Rohit Sharma going to retired pic.twitter.com/RwhDbOYJt6 — Satya¹⁸ (@duary_satyajit) July 16, 2026

The image was captured shortly after Kohli was dismissed for 65 by Jofra Archer, and many initially assumed his expression reflected disappointment over his wicket. However, as reports of Rohit's retirement gathered momentum, fans began viewing the moment differently, adding to the emotional reaction online.

Another poignant moment came during India's fielding innings, when renowned commentator Ravi Shastri repeatedly highlighted Rohit's achievements as both a captain and a batter. His remarks on Rohit's leadership qualities and contributions to Indian cricket further intensified speculation that the ODI series finale could mark the end of an illustrious international career.

"He's been on the side for a long time. Won the T20 World Cup but missed out on the 50-over World Cup. He's got the record for the most hundreds in the World Cup. Five of them in the UK in the 2019 edition," said Shastri.

The Indian Express reported that Rohit met with BCCI officials during the ongoing three-match ODI series against England, and the opener 'wasn't happy' with their decision.

The report further claimed that the BCCI selection committee has informed Rohit that they have decided to 'move on' from the former India captain after the ODI series. The selection committee reportedly spoke with Sharma, along with coach Gautam Gambhir, last week.

Featured Video Of The Day

France vs Morocco Highlights | Mbappé Inspires France to FIFA World Cup Semifinal Victory