Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype has reached England's shores. India begin their T20I series against England on Wednesday, with the biggest question being whether the 15-year-old will make his senior debut or not. India's loss in two straight matches against Ireland has made the calls for his inclusion even stronger. Ahead of the match, several social media accounts shared glimpses of Sooryavanshi's preparations. He batted confidently against the likes of Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is taking out his frustration from the Ireland T20 series loss in the nets at Durham. pic.twitter.com/80T3ovtnRY — (@rushiii_12) June 30, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing big shots in the nets during the practice session in Durham ahead of the match against England.



Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi get a chance against England? If he does, who should be dropped from the playing XI? pic.twitter.com/Y4nNrOj4VX — (@rushiii_12) June 30, 2026

England have their tactics drawn up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even as suspense prevails over the Indian batting sensation's T20I debut in the series opener on Wednesday.

The three-time world champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi gets to make his T20I debut.

Brook, who is being touted to take over the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes' retirement, said England have worked out their tactics for the left-handed opening batter.

"We've got our tactics and hopefully they work," Brook said on the eve of the opening match when asked about the possibility of facing Sooryavanshi.

"There's been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best cricket," he added.

Sooryavanshi finished as the top scorer in this year's IPL with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 230. He amassed 776 runs to be adjudged the Most Valuable Player as well as the Emerging Player of the season.

If he makes his debut during this tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, surpassing a record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut as a 16-year-old.

With PTI inputs

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