Sanju Samson is under pressure. While it may not be so from the Indian team management, the voices from outside are growing louder by the day. Scores of 5, 0, and 1 in his last three innings (two against Ireland and one against England) are making Samson's case increasingly difficult, especially with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has now pointed out a technical flaw in Samson's batting that makes him vulnerable.

"You want to take the ball away from Sanju Samson. Even if you don't take the ball away, you want to keep the line outside the off-stump because his bat face remains closed. When his bat face is closed and he tries to play on the off-side, the bat face opens up at times," Pathan said on JioHotstar.

In the first T20I against Ireland, Samson tried to play on the up and inside-edged the ball onto the stumps. In the first game against England, he went after a delivery outside the off-stump and was caught at third man.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, who grabbed headlines by amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30 to bag the Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, is currently eyeing a much-anticipated international debut for India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Sooryavanshi was unused in Ireland as India suffered a shock 2-0 series loss.

"In my opinion, in the history of the IPL, perhaps after that season of Virat Kohli when he scored so many runs, if one season has to be defined, it is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026. The kind of performances he has put in against top-quality bowlers, even though in Indian conditions, have been top-notch," said former cricketer Saba Karim.

"I have full faith in his ability to score big runs. Not only Indian fans but the entire world is waiting to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the same manner that he did in the IPL. I have high hopes for this young lad. Very soon, we will see him in all three formats. I am dead sure about it," Karim said on JioStar.

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