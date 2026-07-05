England beat India by four wickets in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Saturday. Chasing 191 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Three Lions reached home in 19 overs, thanks to Jacob Bethell's 76 not out off 46 balls and Harry Brook's 39 off just 15. The chasing team was reduced to 2 for 1 in the first over as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, but Brook's counter-attack brought England back into the game. After his dismissal, Bethell kept the side going and eventually helped them comfortably chase down the target.

Earlier, India posted a competitive 190 for seven after opting to bat first. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his much-awaited international debut but was dismissed for 14 off 10 balls. Opener Abhishek Sharma (43 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (49 off 40) led the batting effort, while skipper Shreyas Iyer (37 off 22) also helped the team's cause. England left-arm pacer Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 33.

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels that India were 20 to 30 runs short of what they should have posted.

"I felt when India were 130-3, they should have targeted 210-220, but that would need heroics through the middle. Shivam Dube found the going very hard; very rarely does that happen to a middle-order batter. Tilak Varma, who came in after Shivam Dube, again, was a bit rusty at the start, though he got some good shots going towards the back end," he said on Cricbuzz.

What stood out in the game was England's planning and execution with the ball. One side of the ground was big, and the hosts used it beautifully to their advantage.

"Ishan Kishan, who is actually somebody whose intent is always very high, got 49 off 40 balls, which tells you that on a ground with one side very short and the other very, very big, with the wind also working against them, England were constantly bowling into the pads when India were playing towards the bigger boundary. So, they used the conditions well," Karthik said.

"That is something the Indian batters will have to learn. How do we deal when it is lopsided with the wind in play? In India, a lot of the time, we do find grounds that will be lopsided when teams play on side pitches, but when that becomes a factor, along with the wind, it becomes extremely challenging, and India felt that today," he added.

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