It is safe to say that Indian cricket's charge has stuttered on its recent tour. Months after winning the T20 World Cup 2026, India lost 2-0 against Ireland and 4-0 against England in two consecutive T20I series. There was a game of musical chairs of sorts regarding the opening positions, with Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being tried in abrupt ways. The form of players like Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube was not impressive either.

In the midst of this, India great Sunil Gavaskar said that the BCCI will conduct a review of the defeats.

"The BCCI is going to do a review of the defeat, and there are rumours that a few heads could roll. That would be an extreme step, for barely four months ago India were the world champions and still are No. 2 in the ICC rankings," he wrote in Sportstar.

"There's been a lot of talk about how playing on flat batting pitches has spoiled the Indian batters. Even on the so-called flat pitches in the IPL, most of the Indian batters struggled against the short ball. That is more of a technical failing. With the weight on the front foot and the back foot locked, there is simply no transfer of weight to deal with a ball climbing towards the face."

Gavaskar opined that the boundary lengths in domestic T20 matches should be an aspect that must be looked into.

"That said, the short boundaries are also to blame, as many of the sixes hit just about clear the boundary rope and so could be catches elsewhere. This has to be looked at urgently if India are to reclaim the ODI title on the faster, bouncier pitches in South Africa," Gavaskar wrote.

"Every ground in India can have longer boundaries, but is there the will for that? That is the question. We shall soon see."

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