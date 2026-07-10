India captain Shreyas Iyer etched his name into the record books during the fourth T20I against England in Bristol on Thursday, equalling a major feat held by Virat Kohli. Iyer's unbeaten 80 not only helped India post a strong total but also matched the highest score by an Indian captain against England in T20Is, a record Kohli set with an unbeaten 80 in Ahmedabad in 2021. The knock also saw Iyer become the first Indian captain to score multiple half-centuries in a bilateral T20I series against England, underlining his excellent form and leadership throughout the contest.

Highest Individual Scores By An Indian Captain Vs England In T20Is

80* - Shreyas Iyer (2026)*

80* - Virat Kohli (2021)

77* - Virat Kohli (2021)

73* - Virat Kohli (2021)

68 - Shreyas Iyer (2026)

Iyer, who struck five sixes and four boundaries, held the innings together as wickets tumbled around him.

Iyer added 53 runs with Shivam Dube (22), but with wickets falling regularly, Iyer was forced to assume the role of the sheet anchor.

He cut loose in the 18th over, taking leg-spinner Adil Rashid for two sixes and a four in a 20-run burst.

That over, however, proved to be an exception as England's bowlers executed their plans superbly.

Sam Curran conceded just four runs in the penultimate over, while England allowed only eight runs and no boundaries in the final two overs.

Jofra Archer (2/20) capped the innings with a two-wicket final over including the run-out of Axar Patel.

The extra bounce once again took its toll on the Indian top order as Archer removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15) for the second time in as many innings, before new-ball partner Josh Tongue (2/36) dismissed Ishan Kishan (4) inside the powerplay.

Adil Rashid then struck in his opening over, removing a well-set Abhishek Sharma (16) to leave India reeling at 48-3 inside seven overs.

It seemed another batting collapse for Team India before Iyer led by example and held the innings together.

From there, Iyer and Dube -- promoted to No. 5 to counter the spin -- steadied the innings with a cautious recovery.

(With IANS Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash