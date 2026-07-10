India continued their dismal run, suffering yet another defeat in the ongoing tour of England, going down by nine wickets in the fourth T20I to concede the five-match series here on Thursday. Opting to bat, India were 48 for 3 in the seventh over but skipper Shreyas Iyer struck an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls to steer India to 158 for seven. He smashed four boundaries and five sixes during his unbeaten knock. For England, Jofra Archer (2/20), Josh Tongue (2/36), Will Jacks (1/28) and Adil Rashid (1/49) were among wickets.

In reply, Harry Brooks (79 not out) and Phil Salt (59 not out) smashed blistering fifties as England overhauled the target in just 13.5 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

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