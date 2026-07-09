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Major Blow For Team India, 2 Star Bowlers Ruled Out Of England T20I Series. This Is The Reason
India suffered a double injury blow ahead of the final two T20Is against England with pacer Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being ruled out due to hamstring injuries.
India vs England: India have suffered major injury blows© AFP
India suffered a double injury blow ahead of the final two T20Is against England with pacer Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being ruled out due to hamstring injuries. The duo sustained the injuries during India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. "Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.
India replaced Varun and Harshit with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna in the fourth T20I.
India have lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out.
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