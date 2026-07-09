India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was visibly disappointed after his early dismissal in the fourth T20I against England at the Bristol County Ground on Thursday. Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 15 off 10 balls by Jofra Archer, with the dismissal marking his third low score for India in the series since making his debut in the second T20I last week. Archer, who also dismissed Sooryavanshi in the previous game, once again targeted the youngster with a series of short balls. After surviving a couple of deliveries earlier, Sooryavanshi eventually holed out to mid-on after mistiming a pull shot.

The youngster was clearly disappointed, walking off the field without waiting for the catch to be completed. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Sooryavanshi was seen looking towards the sky in frustration.

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI GONE



ITS ARCHER AGAIN.....



INDIA ARE NOW 23 / 1 AGAINST ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/U7pUbIfc7b — U M A R (@Maaalik9) July 9, 2026

Earlier, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against England in Bristol.

Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, India are still searching for a first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer.

Speaking during the toss, Iyer said that pacer Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakravarthy will miss out, with Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar drafted into the playing XI. Rana and Varun suffered hamstring injuries in the third T20I and will miss the final two matches.

"We are going to bat first. (must-win game now..) Certainly, and we are going to play like that. We saw the fearlessness which we've been carrying for the first two games. It's just that we are not able to execute the plans as much as possible, but today, it is a fresh day, a fresh start, and the boys are in pretty high spirits. (Last game is history. Have to start afresh today?) Absolutely, but when you say positive, you have to read the environment and have that sort of awareness about how the game is going. You need to adapt as quickly as possible to the wicket and where the wind is blowing. So, all these things, tactically, you have got to be up to your mark. And I think if these things are sorted, definitely you get the results. (And what do you make of the surface?) It looks good. It has got a decent amount of grass over the wicket. So, definitely we will have a look at how it plays from the first ball. (And any changes in your side now that you're batting first?) We've got two changes, two injuries actually. Varun and Harshit go out, so Washington and Prasidh comes in."

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