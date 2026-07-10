Team India is on an unprecedented bad run of form, having lost their last four full T20Is in the tour of Ireland and England. India's batting department, in particular, has come under immense scrutiny after they were bowled out for just 76 in the third T20I in Nottingham. Former India opener and BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth singled out India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma for criticism. Labelling him "clueless", Srikkanth slammed Tilak's performance against short-pitched bowling and stated that he should be dropped from the side.

"He's already the vice-captain, and it looks like he'll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn't want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless," Srikkanth said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"You make Tilak Varma your main batter and vice-captain. Yet, you shield him against fast bowling? They are sending Axar Patel ahead of him. They are trying to shield Tilak Varma because they know he's vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. I've been consistently saying he should be dropped. But they don't drop him," added Srikkanth, who won the 1983 World Cup with India.

In the third T20I, Tilak made just 3 runs off 11 balls, visibly struggling during his stay at the crease. His struggles summed up a disastrous batting performance from India, as they got bowled out for the lowest-ever men's T20I team total in England.

Srikkanth further said that he would prefer to play Sanju Samson over Tilak Varma in India's T20I playing XI.

"I would rather play Sanju Samson himself instead of Tilak Varma," Srikkanth stated.

Samson was axed from India's lineup after three consecutive failures against Ireland and England, as he made way for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi. However, with Sooryavanshi not faring particularly well and India's entire batting lineup under scrutiny, Samson could well make a comeback in the remaining two T20Is.

India must win the final two games in order to prevent a second successive T20I series defeat.

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